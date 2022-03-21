EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2022

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2022

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF * Financials Other - Europe 9.9 2 Volunteer Park Capital SCSp ** Financials Luxembourg 5.8 3 ENI Energy Italy 3.5 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 5 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.8 6 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.8 7 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.6 8 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.6 9 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.6 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 11 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 12 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.6 13 Orange Communication Services France 2.5 14 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.4 15 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.4 16 Shell Energy United Kingdom 2.3 17 Roche *** Health Care Switzerland 2.2 18 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.2 19 Ubisoft Entertainment Communication Services France 2.1 20 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 21 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.0 22 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 23 ING Financials Netherlands 1.7 24 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.6 25 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.9 26 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 27 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 28 Exeo Industrials Japan 0.7 Total equity investments 71.7 Cash and other net assets 28.3 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2022 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 40.0 United Kingdom 15.2 Japan 9.5 Americas 5.0 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.0 Cash and other net assets 28.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2022 % of Net Assets Financials 22.2 Health Care 12.3 Communication Services 9.6 Energy 8.5 Industrials 7.2 Consumer Staples 5.8 Real Estate 2.0 Information Technology

Consumer Discretionary 2.0

1.9 Cash and other net assets 28.3 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 28 February 2022, the net assets of the Company were £96,015,000.

21 March 2022

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF