EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2022
PR Newswire
London, March 18
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2022
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *
|Financials
|Other - Europe
|9.9
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital SCSp **
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|5.8
|3
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|3.5
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|5
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|2.8
|6
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|7
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|8
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|2.6
|9
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.6
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.6
|11
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.6
|12
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|13
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.5
|14
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|15
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|2.4
|16
|Shell
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|17
|Roche ***
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.2
|18
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.2
|19
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Communication Services
|France
|2.1
|20
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.0
|21
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.0
|22
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.9
|23
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|1.7
|24
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.6
|25
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.9
|26
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|27
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.7
|28
|Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|71.7
|Cash and other net assets
|28.3
|Net assets
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
*** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|40.0
|United Kingdom
|15.2
|Japan
|9.5
|Americas
|5.0
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|28.3
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|22.2
|Health Care
|12.3
|Communication Services
|9.6
|Energy
|8.5
|Industrials
|7.2
|Consumer Staples
|5.8
|Real Estate
|2.0
|Information Technology
Consumer Discretionary
|2.0
1.9
|Cash and other net assets
|28.3
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 28 February 2022, the net assets of the Company were £96,015,000.
21 March 2022
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF