21.03.2022 | 08:04
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2022

PR Newswire

London, March 18

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2022

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF *FinancialsOther - Europe 9.9
2Volunteer Park Capital SCSp **FinancialsLuxembourg 5.8
3ENIEnergyItaly 3.5
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.0
5TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance 2.8
6TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.8
7NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.6
8Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance 2.6
9Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.6
10Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
11SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
12AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.6
13OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.5
14VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.4
15Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States 2.4
16ShellEnergyUnited Kingdom 2.3
17Roche ***Health CareSwitzerland 2.2
18Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.2
19Ubisoft EntertainmentCommunication ServicesFrance 2.1
20Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
21Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.0
22PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.9
23INGFinancialsNetherlands 1.7
24Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.6
25Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.9
26Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
27Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.7
28ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
Total equity investments71.7
Cash and other net assets28.3
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2022% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK40.0
United Kingdom15.2
Japan9.5
Americas5.0
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.0
Cash and other net assets28.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2022 % of Net Assets
Financials22.2
Health Care12.3
Communication Services9.6
Energy8.5
Industrials7.2
Consumer Staples5.8
Real Estate2.0
Information Technology
Consumer Discretionary		2.0
1.9
Cash and other net assets28.3
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 28 February 2022, the net assets of the Company were £96,015,000.

21 March 2022

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

