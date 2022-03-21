Vattenfall, SSAB and LKAB have reached the halfway point in the construction of a rock cavern storage facility in a coastal city in northern Sweden. The 100-cubic-meter facility is being constructed 30 meters below ground and will begin storing green hydrogen next year.Vattenfall, Sweden-based steel company SSAB, and Swedish state-owned miner LKAB announced they have reached the halfway point in the construction of a rock cavern storage facility for green hydrogen near Luleå, in northern Sweden. "The various parts of the plant are now mostly in place," the consortium said in a statement. "Rock ...

