Australia's biggest power producer AGL has secured planning approval for a 500MW/2GWh grid-connected utility scale battery to be developed at the site of its coal-fired Liddell power plant in the New South Wales Hunter Valley.From pv magazine Australia Australian energy utility AGL confirmed at the weekend it has received approval from the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) to build a 500MW big battery, with up to four hours of storage, at the site of the soon-to-be-closed Liddell power plant near Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley. The grid-scale lithium-ion battery ...

