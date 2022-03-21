Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 12/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-21 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2022 - Tuul Mobility TUUL Public offering TLN 23.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Audited annual RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2022 - Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega 1" Audited annual RIG 25.03.2022 KA1 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2022 Hagen Bikes Holding HAGEN Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA013725A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Notice on General VLN meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
