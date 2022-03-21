Sword Group: Acquisition in the UK

Acquisition of Ping Network Solutions



As an organisation with high-quality engineering expertise certified to Cisco CCIE level, Ping design, supply, implement and provide the ongoing support and management of networking solutions across a global customer base spanning all major market verticals including Energy, Financial Services, Education, Public Sector, Manufacturing and Construction.



This is enabled by holding key manufacturer Partnerships with best-of-breed organisations such as Cisco (Gold Partner) & Palo Alto Networks.



Ping Network Solutions Limited is a multi-award-winning Systems Integrator & Managed Service Provider operating from a purpose-built, state of the art office that features a bespoke, 24x7 Network Operations Centre (NOC).



Ping Network Solutions forecasts a revenue of about €13m for 2022.Both parties are delighted about the possibilities this relationship brings.In terms of the breadth and depth of support offered to the combined customer base and the innovation that can be delivered in our industry sectors, Ping's experienced team of engineers offer exceptional levels of skill for client's demands and are experts in their field with market-leading experience and accreditations.Dave Bruce, CEO of Sword UK said « I'm delighted to welcome the Ping team into Sword. This deal will allow us to deliver a more complete range of solutions to our customers. The Ping team has an exceptional level of skill and domain experience and is focused on delivering quality solutions - they will be a great fit within Sword. Our shared core values will ensure we continue to provide anexceptional result for our customers and the wider Sword Group ».Terry Neill, Business Unit Director of Ping, said « Ping has a long-standing working relationship with Sword in the UK and is very excited to be joining the Sword Group. Our experience in delivering network and security solutions will complement Sword's current service offerings. We are looking forward to furthering our growth within the Sword Group ».Consolidation of the company in the Group's accounts will take place on March 1st, 2022.

