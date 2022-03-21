- (PLX AI) - Andritz to supply a complete pulp mill to Liansheng Pulp & Paper (Zhangzhou) Co., Ltd. in China.
- • Start-up is scheduled for mid-2024
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|42,060
|42,400
|08:19
|41,980
|42,360
|08:19
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Andritz Gets Pulp Mill Order in China
|(PLX AI) - Andritz to supply a complete pulp mill to Liansheng Pulp & Paper (Zhangzhou) Co., Ltd. in China.• Start-up is scheduled for mid-2024
► Artikel lesen
|So
|21st Austria weekly - Andritz, S&T (18/03/2022)
|Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from the Italian Burgo to rebuild the press section of its PM2, a test liner/white top liner machine, at the Avezzano mill in Italy....
► Artikel lesen
|So
|21st Austria weekly - Andritz, CA Immo, Addiko (14/03/2022)
|Andritz: International technology group Andritz has successfully completed the start-up of a high-capacity, pressurized refining system at Guangxi Guoxu Dongteng Wood-Based Panel Co. Ltd., Guangxi province...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Andritz to rebuild PM2 press section at Burgo Group in Avezzano mill, Italy
|Do
|News zu Verbund, RBI, Strabag, Immofinanz, Andritz, SBO
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ANDRITZ AG
|42,360
|-0,28 %