Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Tradegate
18.03.22
19:40 Uhr
25,700 Euro
+0,070
+0,27 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,57025,70009:21
25,56025,62009:21
PR Newswire
21.03.2022 | 08:16
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires JOTEC in Germany

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire JOTEC Service & Vertriebsges.mbh, a regional leading industrial door distributor and service company in Germany.

"I am very pleased to welcome JOTEC into the ASSA ABLOY Group. The acquisition of JOTEC delivers on our strategy to reinforce our current offering within entrance automation," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"JOTEC has a strong offering, a well-developed service business, and a large customer base. I am pleased to welcome their experienced team to ASSA ABLOY and look forward to working with them as we continue our successful journey together," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

JOTEC was established in 1985 and has some 100 employees. The main office is located in Erkelenz, near Mönchengladbach, Germany.

Sales for 2021 amounted to about MEUR 19 (approx. MSEK 200). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-jotec-in-germany,c3528070

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3528070/1550617.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/jotec-4-16x9,c3026539

Jotec 4-16x9

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/jotec-2,c3026540

Jotec 2

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/jotec-3-16x9,c3026541

Jotec 3-16x9

ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.