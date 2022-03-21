

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update for the period 1 December 2021 to 28 February 2022, SThree plc (STHR.L) said the strong momentum of fiscal 2021 has continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2022, in line with the Board's expectations, with robust performances across all its core markets and sectors. Net fees were up 29% to 93.8 million pounds from prior year, with Contract and Permanent businesses up 32% and 18% respectively.



SThree said it remains in a robust financial position, with net cash at 28 February 2022 of 41 million pounds. As at 28 February 2022, the Group had total accessible liquidity of 96 million pounds, comprising 41 million pounds net cash, a 50 million pounds revolving credit facility and a 5 million pounds overdraft facility. In addition, the Group has a 20 million pounds accordion facility.







