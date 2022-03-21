

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons said that it has acquired the entire issued share capital of Childs Farm, the UK's leading baby and child personal care brand.



Joanna Jensen, founder of Childs Farm, has subsequently made an investment into the PZ Cussons subsidiary that completed the acquisition such that PZ Cussons now holds an about.92% interest in Childs Farm for a total consideration of 36.8 million pounds, with an agreed path to full ownership by the end of May 2025.



The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the Group's profits for the financial year ending 31 May 2022 and will be earnings accretive for the financial year ended 31 May 2024.







