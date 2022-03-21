Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - Asimilar Group Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Asimilar Group Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 4 More London Riverside London SE1 2AU Tel: 020 7466 5000 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): John Taylor (Non-executive Chairman) Sohail Bhatti (Finance Director) Mark Horrocks (Non-executive Director) Michael Preen (Non-Executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Investment Company DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company's Investing Policy is to invest in businesses which have some or all of the following characteristics: . strong management with a proven track record; . ready for investment without the need for material re-structuring by the Company . via an injection of new finances or specialist management, the Company can enhance the prospects and therefore the future value of the investment; . able to benefit from the Directors existing network of contacts; and . the potential to deliver significant returns for the Company. Asimilar Group Plc invests in the technology and software sectors and aims to focus primarily on opportunities in the Big Data, Machine Learning, Telematics and Internet of Things areas. Whilst the Directors are principally focused on making investments in private businesses, they do not rule out investments in listed businesses if this presents, in their judgment, the best opportunity for Shareholders. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Oberon Capital NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 121,923,943 ordinary shares. There are no shares in treasury. SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 63.2% of the Company's ordinary shares are in public hands. SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: David Von Rosen* 13,081,168 10.72% Nigel Wray 11,502,500 9.43% Mirador FZE 10,000,000 8.20% Chris Akers 8,387,462 6.88% TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 4 April 2022 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: https://www.asimilargroup.com/content/investors/company_information In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: AIM ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: CREST DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: N/A DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: The Company is subject to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: N/A

