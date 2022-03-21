Starting from this year, the scheme will also be open to green hydrogen facilities that are directly linked to wind or solar parks, and industrial electrification projects based on hybrid glass furnaces.The Dutch government announced on Wednesday that the budget for the 2022 SDE++ program for large scale renewable energy projects will be €13 billion, the highest sum ever devoted to the scheme to date. Starting from this year, the scheme will also be open to green hydrogen facilities that are directly linked to wind or solar parks, and industrial electrification projects based on hybrid glass furnaces. ...

