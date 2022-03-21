DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.2373

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 122960505

CODE: LCWD LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541179

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)