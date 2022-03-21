Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Turnaround durch starke Entwicklung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 Ticker-Symbol: E127 
Tradegate
21.03.22
10:27 Uhr
44,699 Euro
-1,112
-2,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,72044,79110:56
44,72644,82610:56
Dow Jones News
21.03.2022 | 09:49
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.4698

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5007316

CODE: MESG LN

ISIN: LU1769088581

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1769088581 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MESG LN 
Sequence No.:  150280 
EQS News ID:  1307219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307219&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2022 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.