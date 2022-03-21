DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 18/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.9765

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2077700

CODE: PRUK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK

