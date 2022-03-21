bioLytical Laboratories Inc. Receives its CE Mark for the iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. announced today that it is launching a new platform, iStatis, and has received its CE Mark for immediate market entry into Europe for its iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Home Test



From the makers of INSTI, bioLytical launches a new platform, iStatis, created to ensure every person in the world has access to reliable testing

bioLytical has received its CE Mark for the iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Home Test for immediate entry to the European market

The test is portable and can be performed at home with easy-to-understand results and no additional readers or machinery needed

Test performance in clinical studies demonstrated an industry-leading 100% accuracy

bioLytical's quality system is ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certified



RICHMOND, British Columbia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. ("bioLytical"), a global leader in rapid in-vitro medical diagnostics, announced today that it is launching its new testing platform, iStatis, across Europe after receiving its CE Mark for the iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, allowing its immediate entry into the European market.

Building on its innovative INSTI testing platform, bioLytical launched iStatis to continue creating reliable access to testing. With new lateral flow technology in its portfolio, bioLytical can reach more people with its COVID-19 antigen home test that provides peace of mind with its industry-leading accuracy of 100%.

"We are excited to announce the addition of iStatis in Europe with our new COVID-19 rapid antigen home test," said Rob Mackie, Chief Executive Officer of bioLytical. "With our new iStatis platform, we can expand our reach and increase access to testing across Europe. With the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, we are proud to offer Europeans a reliable and trusted test that they can take in the comfort and privacy of their own homes."

Rapid testing is a vital tool that provides an additional way to identify infection to help reduce virus spread. Along with public health measures such as handwashing, masking, and social distancing, regular rapid testing provides an extra layer of defense against the transmission of the virus. With the pandemic evolving, testing will continue to play an integral role in the fight against COVID-19 by helping keep communities safe.

The iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Home Test will help create certainty in infection identification, providing Europeans with access to a convenient test at home, reducing the burden on busy medical facilities. With its industry-leading accuracy of 100%, portability, and ease of use, iStatis provides reliable results, making informed health decisions easier and quicker.

bioLytical will manufacture the iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests in its ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certified facility in Richmond, British Columbia. As a global leader in ultra-rapid infectious disease diagnostics, bioLytical is working to ensure our iStatis COVID-19 Antigen Home Test kits are available across Europe.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately-owned Canadian company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of rapid in-vitro medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI technology platform and its lateral flow line iStatis. bioLytical has won several local and industry awards, including B.C. Exporter of the Year in 2019. We have been named Lifesciences B.C.'s Growth Stage Med Tech Company of the Year and are featured on B.C.'s Fastest-Growing Companies for five years in a row, including the Globe and Mail's Fastest Growing Companies list in 2020. bioLytical moved to a significantly larger, state-of-the-art facility in Richmond, B.C., in 2020 to accommodate the extraordinary growth achieved through our team. Providing accurate results in one minute or less, the INSTI range includes the INSTI HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test, INSTI Multiplex HIV Syphilis Ab Test, INSTI HIV Self Test, INSTI Covid-19 Antibody Test, and the INSTI HCV Antibody Test. bioLytical sells its products in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. In 2022, bioLytical launched iStatis, its new lateral flow testing platform to create additional access to testing worldwide.

By delivering accurate results in real-time, INSTI and iStatis generate meaningful outcomes for medical professionals, patients, and public health organizations worldwide and is a key partner in tackling some of the world's most severe healthcare challenges. Please visit www.istatis.com, www.insti.com, and www.biolytical.comfor more information.

