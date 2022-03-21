Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

21 March 2022

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 December 2021, which was announced on 4 January 2022, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021, expected to be on or around 27 April 2022.

