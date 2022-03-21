

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Monday, as heavy fighting continued around the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment.



As the conflict rages on for the 26th day, reports suggested that Moscow has deployed a TOS-1 thermobaric multiple rocket launcher system in Eastern Ukraine to increase firepower in the ongoing war.



European Union governments will decide this week whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia. U.S. President Joseph Biden added a visit to Poland to his schedule for this week's trip to Europe.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 5 points at 6,615 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de