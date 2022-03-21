Ricardo plc, a world-class environmental, engineering, and strategic consulting company, today confirms that, following the announcement dated 7 March 2022, it has completed the acquisition of Inside Infrastructure, a privately held consultancy business based in Adelaide, Australia.

The acquisition enables Ricardo to strengthen its environmental capabilities and extend its implementation capability in Australia.

"We are pleased to be able to complete this acquisition, which we view as a good strategic fit to enhance our environmental capabilities and strengthen our overall position within Australia," said Graham Ritchie, Ricardo CEO.

Chris Hewitson and Craig Headon of Inside Infrastructure added: "We are very excited to be joining an environment consultancy of Ricardo's pedigree and to see the business we've built for over 10 years embark on its next stage of growth. By leveraging Ricardo's scale and resources, we will be able to expand across Australia and broaden our service portfolio."

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a world-class environmental, engineering, and strategic consulting company listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering leading-edge and innovative cross-sector sustainable products and solutions, helping our global customers increase efficiencies, achieve growth and create a clear and safer future. Our mission is clear -- to create a world fit for the future. For more information, visit www.ricardo.com.

About Inside Infrastructure

Inside Infrastructure is an independent Australian consulting company providing advisory services. Founded in 2010, the firm provides advisory services to the government, utility (water) and mining sectors. Key skills are in strategy, regulation and policy, planning, technical assessment, investment appraisal and asset management. www.insideinfrastructure.com.au

