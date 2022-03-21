Renewable energy developers have until April 25 to lodge interest in developing a hybrid facility combining 1.5MW of hydroelectric generation capacity and 100MW of floating solar in the state of Maharashtra.From pv magazine India Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has invited bids to develop a hybrid power plant combining 1.5MW of hydroelectric generation capacity with 100MW of floating solar at the Morbe Dam on the Dhavari river, in the Raigad district of the Indian state of Maharashtra. The floating solar plant will be installed in three phases, with 40MW, 30MW, and a final 30MW of generation ...

