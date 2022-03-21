Skeena Resources announced the new discovery of the 21A West Zone for expansion at Eskay Creek, all assay results from over 8,000 meters infill drilling at the fully permitted La Mestiza open pit are now available to Condor Gold, Vizsla Silver announcend assay results from 7 new drill holes, MAG Silver announces the closing of the purchase agreement with Gatling Exploration at C$0.40 per share and Revival Gold provided an update on its exploration and development activities.