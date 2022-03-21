

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French gas supplier Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK), said on Monday that it has joined hands with Eni, an Italian energy firm, to assess decarbonization solutions in the Mediterranean region of Europe focused on hard-to-abate industrial sectors.



With the move, both parties will collaborate to identify clusters of hard-to-abate industries in the region and will define the best possible configuration to develop a large-scale Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) program.



Air Liquide will develop carbon dioxide abatement solutions to capture up to 95 percent of the gas emissions from industrial facilities, whereas Eni will identify the most suitable permanent CO2 storage locations in the Mediterranean sea.







