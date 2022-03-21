

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday, led by gains in the energy sector as crude prices jumped after Houthi rebels targeted various Saudi Aramco oil and gas sites across the kingdom over the weekend.



Market participants are bracing for more turmoil this week amid reports that EU governments are considering whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 38 points, or half a percent, to 7,442 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



Royal Dutch Shell and BP Plc both rallied around 2.5 percent as Brent crude futures rose more than $3 above $111 a barrel.



Miner Antofagasta jumped more than 4 percent after it agreed a deal with Canadian partner Barrick Gold Corp and authorities in Pakistan to exit the Reko Diq mine.







