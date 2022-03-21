Dechert LLP: Dechert Lands Leading White Collar Partner Judith Seddon

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP today announces that Judith Seddon joins as a partner in its London office.

One of the UK's leading white collar practitioners, Ms. Seddon has represented corporate clients, financial institutions and individuals in some of the most significant and complex SFO and FCA investigations in the UK, and by prosecuting authorities around the world. She is the only lawyer ranked in tier one in Chambers UK for both Financial Crime: Corporates and Financial Crime: Individuals.

Ms. Seddon is the fourth high-profile female white collar partner to join Dechert in recent years, following Maria Sit in Hong Kong, Hartley West in San Francisco and Clare Putnam Pozos in Philadelphia.

Firm chair Andy Levander said: "Judith is well known as an exceptionally talented lawyer. Dechert has one of the world's elite white collar and investigations capabilities; a partner of Judith's stature is a superb addition to our team."

London-based white collar partner Roger Burlingame said: "Judith is one of the biggest, most respected names in the European investigations market, and we are delighted she is joining us. Her experience further deepens our already unmatched transatlantic capability, and her expertise advising financial institutions, corporations and individuals cements our spot in the UK's white collar elite."

Dechert's white collar, compliance and investigations practice has 100+ lawyers and is a widely acknowledged leader for its cross-border depth of expertise and in managing large, complex, high-stakes investigations. The firm has successfully represented clients in almost all substantive areas of white collar defence and the firm's global presence enables us to represent clients both in single- and multi-jurisdictional matters - criminal cases, internal investigations, enforcement matters - worldwide. Recent high-profile matters include advising Airbus on its precedent-setting global settlement, and notable investigations work for Walmart's Audit Committee, Takata and Huawei.

Gus Black, chair of Dechert's London Management Committee, said: "Judith is an outstanding lawyer who is known for her intellectual rigor and expertise, and we welcome her to Dechert. Judith will be the fifth lateral partner to join in London since the start of last year, in addition to eight internal promotions."

Judith Seddon added: "Dechert is a disputes powerhouse on both sides of the Atlantic, and I am excited by the opportunity to build on this foundation and further strengthen Dechert's special place in the market. I was drawn to Dechert by its long-standing commitment to global white collar and investigations work, and look forward to joining my new colleagues."

Ms. Seddon graduated from King's College, London, with First-Class Honours and subsequently received an LL. M. from Yale followed by a Bachelor of Civil Law from New College, Oxford.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity, and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg