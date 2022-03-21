Huobi Technology: Huobi Brokerage launches "100 Million USDT Interest-Free Loan" campaign

HONG KONG, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Brokerage, a virtual asset brokerage platform under Huobi Technology Holding Limited ("Huobi Tech", stock code: 1611.HK), today announced the launch of its "7-day interest-free loan" campaign, which provides loans of actual interest rate as low as 6.98% APR, with a total loan amount of $100 million USDT, covering over 30 popular cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Huobi Brokerage is one of the core virtual asset service sectors in Huobi Tech, aiming to provide compliant, safe, and institutional-grade brokerage services for institutions and high-net-worth clients. Its crypto-backed lending service, which was officially launched in November 2021, is offering comprehensive crypto-backed lending solutions for institutional clients to meet their liquidity needs.

"Cryptocurrency assets leveraging as financing tools to increase liquidity is growing in popularity as such asset class has become more and more attractive to institutional investors in recent years. The lending services offered by Huobi Brokerage enable clients to make use of crypto assets as collaterals to finance purchases of other cryptocurrencies", said Romeo Wang, senior vice president of Huobi Tech.

Campaign details: