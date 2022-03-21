- To Participate in Ophthalmology Roundtable March 28, 10:00-11:00 AM ET -

- To Provide On-Demand Corporate Presentation -

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2022) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), ("Kiora" or the "Company") has been invited to present at Maxim's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference March 28th - 30th. Company President and CEO, Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., will participate in a live ophthalmology roundtable discussion as well as provide an on-demand investor presentation. The roundtable and presentation may be viewed by registering at the following conference page - Virtual Growth Conference Registration.

The ophthalmology roundtable, titled "Seeing is Believing" will be webcast live on Monday, March 28th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM ET. Participants will also include executives from other leading biotherapeutics companies. Dr. Strem's corporate presentation will be available on-demand and review the Company's development pipeline and milestones.

Separately, Dr. Strem will be participating in the Foundation Fighting Blindness' Investing in Cures Summit on April 2. The event will include presentations by the world's leading industry, clinical and retinal science innovators hosted by the Foundation Fighting Blindness and the RD Fund.

Maxim's Virtual Growth Conference

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member. Click Here to Reserve your seat.

About Kiora

Kiora is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for treating ophthalmic diseases. KIO-301 is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore light perception in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-101 is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase ("DHODH") with best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release) designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with other DHODH inhibitors. In addition, Kiora is developing KIO-201, a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate corneal wound healing. For more information, please visit www.kiorapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's products, including KIO-101, KIO-201 and KIO-301, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2021 or described in Kiora's other public filings. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Francina Agosti, PhD

(617) 546-0742

fagosti@reportablenews.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117411