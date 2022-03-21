Chery unveils models for launch in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery has revealed its first models to be launched in Uzbekistan, including Arrizo 6 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro. Previously, these models have been widely praised around the world for their performance in terms of power, energy saving and safety.

The new Chery Arrizo6Pro comes from the M1X platform, which is the first car platform created by the international development team. The M1X platform adopts Chery 3R-Body loop path technology in the Body design. The steel plate on the car Body forms a loop path to evenly distribute the impact energy across the entire Body frame. Reduce crew cabin intrusion to improve vehicle crash safety. Chery Tiggo series models come from T1X platform, which is built by Chery Shanghai Technology Center (CTCS). In the future, Chery will also build long wheelbase version and short wheelbase version a-class SUV, 7-seat SUV, new energy model and multi-functional business travel model based on this platform.

According to Chery's consumer research in the Uzbek market, local consumers are extremely sensitive to fuel consumption, and many car owners attach great importance to power performance while driving. In terms of fuel consumption and power performance, Tiggo4Pro is equipped with a 1.5-L naturally aspirated engine and CVT18 automatic transmission, which can reach a maximum of 150 horsepower and consume less than 6.5L of fuel per 100 km. The Tiggo7Pro is powered by a 1.5TCI turbocharged engine with a maximum of 165 horsepower and a fuel consumption of 6.6L, providing consumers with a better choice of travel and consumption at a time of high oil prices in Uzbekistan. In terms of safety performance, Chery's Pro Family's flagship Tiggo8Pro is also notable in safety performance. The Tiggo8Pro is equipped with Chery ADAS advanced driving assistance system, which can achieve Level 3 autonomous driving technology and has 20 driving assistance functions. At the end of November last year, The Chery Arrizo6Pro was awarded the "Best Medium" in the seventh Carsughi L'Auto Preferita competition.

At the end of last year, Chery Tiggo7Pro was awarded QATAR's best-selling SUV OF THE YEAR at QATAR CAR OF THE YEAR 2021 awards ceremony. Chery Tiggo8Pro was also awarded the "Most High-tech SUV" and "Most Media-popular Mid-size SUV" by 4x4 Club at the Russian SUV YEAR 2021 Awards in September last year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770139/image_5011064_31728509.jpg