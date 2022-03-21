Ceptur Therapeutics, Inc. ("Ceptur"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted oligonucleotides for gene silencing and RNA editing, today announced the appointment of Romesh Subramanian, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Subramanian has over two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including in the founding and leadership of several RNA medicines companies as well as in drug discovery research.

"We are excited to have Romesh join Ceptur as we advance our broad discovery pipeline based on our proprietary U1 Adaptor technology. Romesh brings an extensive track record as an industry executive and has played pioneering roles in the discovery of treatments for rare genetic diseases," said Ceptur Therapeutics co-founder, President and CEO P. Peter Ghoroghchian, MD, PhD. "He is a great asset to Ceptur and I look forward to partnering with him."

"I am delighted to join Ceptur Therapeutics' Board of Directors as we develop a novel RNA modality to control gene expression", said Dr. Subramanian. "I look forward to working closely with the Board and the leadership team to develop U1 Adaptor therapeutics that control gene expression at the pre-mRNA level, enabling a novel class of medicines to benefit patients."

Romesh Subramanian, Ph.D., is the founder of Dyne Therapeutics where he served as CEO and CSO from 2018-2021. Prior to Dyne, Dr. Subramanian led new modality research at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focusing on nucleic acid, antibody, and enzyme replacement therapies. Dr. Subramanian further co-founded RaNA Therapeutics, now Translate Bio. Prior to RaNA, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Pfizer and Thrasos Therapeutics. Dr. Subramanian has served as an entrepreneur-in-residence at Atlas Ventures, an advisor to multiple Venture Capital groups, and currently serves on the advisory board of the Harvard Medical School Initiative for RNA Medicine. He holds a bachelor's degree from Loyola College, a master's degree from Duke University and a Ph.D. from Emory University.

The Company also announced today the opening of a new R&D site in Copenhagen, Denmark, to further bolster activities related to the oligonucleotide chemistry. In recent years, Copenhagen has become an epicenter for innovation and technology advancement in the healthcare sector. "We are excited to welcome Ceptur Therapeutics to Denmark and are proud that we continue to attract leading biotech firms. These companies contribute to making Denmark one of the world's strongest life science clusters. With its new research center, Ceptur Therapeutics will gain direct access to talent and know-how, helping the company to continuously develop unique and exclusive medicines", said Anne Hougaard Jensen, Director, Invest in Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

About Ceptur Therapeutics, Inc.

Ceptur Therapeutics is building a leading RNA medicines company dedicated to advancing therapeutics for persons with genetically defined diseases. With its proprietary U1 Adaptor platform, Ceptur is developing targeted oligonucleotides for gene silencing and RNA editing applications; its medicines are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to extrahepatic tissues that are seen with other approaches. Ceptur has a broad portfolio of therapeutic programs for CNS, malignant hematology, and immunology indications. For more information about Ceptur Therapeutics, please visit www.cepturtx.com or follow www.linkedin.com/company/ceptur-therapeutics/ on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Ceptur's strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the potential of the U1 Adaptor platform, submitting investigational new drug applications and dosing patients in trials and the anticipated design of the trials, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," or "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Ceptur may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities and the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies; uncertainties as to the timing of and Ceptur's ability to submit and obtain regulatory clearance for investigational new drug applications and initiate clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether investigators and regulatory agencies will agree with the design of Ceptur's planned clinical trials; whether Ceptur's cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ceptur's business and operations; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Ceptur's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Ceptur's views as of the date of this press release. Ceptur anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Ceptur may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Ceptur's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

