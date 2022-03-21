Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2022) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased announce the results and interpretation of a 19.3km deep penetrating Induced Polarization survey on its Copper Keg porphyry copper project located approximately 55 kms west of Kamloops British Columbia. The property covers approximately 3,272 ha and is located at the north end of the Guichon Creek batholith. Highlights of the program are:

Highlights:

Two positive chargeability anomalies have been located.

The largest anomaly is northwest trending, open ended, and measures 2,500m long by 1000m wide, hosted in Nicola Volcanics and the Guichon intrusive located on either side of the Barnes Creek Fault.

The second positive anomaly is hosted in the Guichon Intrusive at the south end of the project, measures at least 1,500m long by 750m wide, and is open to the west.

The largest chargeability anomaly exhibits a strong spatial correlation to the large area of intense argillic alteration and is interpreted to extend to the southeast under the Kamloops Group.

The chargeability anomalies correlated with the two areas of coincident sporadic copper mineralization and intense argillic alteration defined by historical rock sampling programs.

The Company is also pleased to report that field data collection for the recently announced airborne magnetometer survey over the entire property has now been completed by Precision GeoSurveys of Langley, BC. Interpretation of the data, including a Magnetic Vector Inversion, is underway.

Mr. Jevin Werbes, President and Chief Executive Officer of District Copper stated, "The IP survey has identified two large drilling targets that show a strong correlation to areas of copper mineralization and intense argillic alteration that exhibits a spatial association with the regional scale, Barnes Creek fault system. These results have better informed our understanding of the project by mapping the chargeability and resistivity signatures under the Kamloops Group cover rocks and will be incorporated into the project compilation when results of the airborne magnetic survey are received."

Induced polarization Survey

The IP survey consisted of four, 500m spaced, north-south oriented lines covering 19.3 kms, contracted to Quantec Geoscience who used their Titan 24 system. The survey was completed using the dipole-pole-dipole configuration utilizing a 100 m dipole spacing. The objective of the survey was to map the chargeability and resistivity signature associated with the two areas of intense argillic alteration and associated sporadic copper mineralization.

The larger of the two chargeability anomalies is coincides with a large area of altered Nicola Volcanics and Guichon intrusives located along the trace of the Barnes Creek Fault. The chargeability signatures suggest that the Barnes Creek Fault and the intense argillic alteration could extend to the southeast under the Kamloops Group (see News Release dated March 14, 2022).

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia. The Company also owns the Eaglehead porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag property in northern British Columbia, which has been optioned to Northern Copper Fox, and the Stony Lake gold project in central Newfoundland, which has been optioned to K9 Gold Corp.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-363-3506.

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

