Codebase Rebrands as Cypher Metaverse Inc.

New Cypher Metaverse brand builds upon the Company's investment thesis and its current investment portfolio

Early-stage investments within emerging DeFi and Metaverse Ecosystems align with new identity - Trading symbol CSE: CODE remains the same

Extensive collaboration with Company advisors continues to identify leading edge investment opportunities guided by the positioning statements Digital. Connection. DeFi.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is excited to announce that the Company has rebranded as Cypher Metaverse Inc., which better represents its updated investment thesis.

Working extensively with the Company's advisors to shape the investment thesis and identify key early-stage investments including those within the DeFi and Metaverse ecosystems, leadership determined that the Company would be better suited to an identity that aligns with those investments.

Cypher Investment Thesis

The rapid development in blockchain technology within the financial sector and the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), has allowed millions of previously unbanked and underserviced populations to take part in the new decentralized financial system. Similarly, to how the internet drastically changed the way humans interacted and did business with one another in the late 90's, Cypher believes DeFi and blockchain technology will do the same for finance in the near future.

In response to its company thesis, Cypher has begun accumulating key investments in some of the largest DeFi protocols in the ecosystem. With these investments, Cypher anticipates the ability to profit, and hopes to position the Company to have the ability to participate in the governance decisions within these protocols, shaping the future of DeFi as it matures.

As global companies such as Meta Platforms pivot towards focusing on developing the metaverse, Cypher's technology advisors have identified and initiated discussions around key investments of strategic assets within the metaverse. Cypher's anticipated investments will be guided by the ability to secure exclusive rights to assets within the metaverse, all with the capacity to build, explore, and create new partnerships and opportunities within the space.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests. www.cypher-meta.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

