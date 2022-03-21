Altona Rare Earths Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, March 21
21 March 2022
ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC
("Altona" or "the Company")
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
Altona (AQSE: ANR) announces that, at the General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
-ends-
Altona Rare Earths Plc
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
Optiva Securities (Broker)
Daniel Ingram +44 (0) 20 3411 1882
Company Information
Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It owns a REE mining project in Mozambique; the Monte Muambe Project, a significant Light REE mining project in the southwest of the country, where exploration work commenced on 1 October 2021. The Company is in the process of investigating other REE opportunities in Africa.
.