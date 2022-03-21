- (PLX AI) - RWE and ADNOC sign Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration in low carbon and green hydrogen.
- • Companies agreed to explore the potential for importing low carbon and green hydrogen as well as hydrogen derivatives, such as ammonia, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Germany
- • RWE and ADNOC agreed to assess the potential for the joint development of green hydrogen and hydrogen derivative production projects in relevant international markets
