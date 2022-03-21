Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced that CENTR, CENTR Sugar Free, and the recently-launched CENTR Instant are sold in more than 3,050 retail locations across the United States as of the end of February 2022 - an astonishing 69.4% growth rate since the Company first began reporting this data four months ago, at the end of November 2021.

CENTR's explosive Q1 growth is underlined by the recent leading industry report by Brightfield Research, naming CENTR the #1 CBD beverage in the U.S. "We are proud that Brightfield named CENTR the top-selling CBD beverage in the U.S.," said Company President Arjan Chima. "Our national distribution partnership is critical to the rapid growth we have seen in the first months of 2022. As we head into summer and the reopening of markets, we look forward to continuing this strong growth trend."

"CENTR is well positioned to achieve another banner year of growth this year," said CENTR CFO David Young. "In addition to our retail expansion, CENTR is rolling out exciting new branding programs that will develop even greater connections with our growing customer base. As CENTR's retail footprint grows, these experiential and brand-oriented programs should further stimulate sales velocity at existing locations, expanding CENTR's market penetration in a fast-growing category."

CENTR's product availability and growth across an increasing retail location count ensures the Company's family of products will continue to play a larger part of satisfying consumer appetite for health and wellness products, including CBD-infused beverages, adding value to our consumer community and creating long-term value for our shareholders.

Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR retailer can visit CENTR's online store to buy all our products, including the newly released CENTR Instant at: www.findyourcentr.com/shop.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

