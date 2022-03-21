Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2022) - Lophos Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Canadian psychedelic research company focused on cultivation and drug development, engages KGK Science Inc. to evaluate a path to market for sustainably-grown peyote-derived natural health products (NHPs). Peyote has legal status in Canada, but mescaline - the drug derived from the plant - remains a schedule 3 controlled substance.

"Lophos is currently exploring the potential benefits of a peyote-derived natural health product with the support of KGK Science. There are challenges to growing peyote, and the thirteen-year-long natural regrowth cycle is a major threat to the endangered plant. At Lophos, we are researching accelerated, responsible cultivation techniques for reducing the long growth cycle. "The goal is to provide our partners with therapeutic peyote derivatives that are grown in a sustainable manner." - Claire Stawnyczy, Founder and CEO of Lophos

With a focus on Natural Health Products (NHPs), potential paths to market will be evaluated based on the safety and sanitary requirements, quality specifications for peyote-derived inputs, and permissible label claims for packaging and sales.

"We are very excited to engage with Lophos Inc. Peyote and mescaline in general are currently underrepresented in the psychedelic medicine sector, given their traditional medicinal uses. Lophos provides a critically important sustainable supply of cacti to the market. We plan to utilize our expertise in natural health products to aid Lophos in bringing to market, innovative and safe products for the Canadian consumer." - Najla Guthrie, President and CEO of KGK Science

ABOUT LOPHOS

Lophos is a biosciences company that specializes in Peyote research, cultivation, preservation, and drug development. We develop novel therapies and natural health treatments that aim to restore and improve the quality of life for patients. Through advanced cultivation and harvesting techniques, Lophos Pharmaceuticals will provide our partners with medical grade inputs and our patients with access to safe and effective mescaline-based therapeutics.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Founded in 1997, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical, cannabis and emerging psychedelic industries. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom-designed clinical trials and claims substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK's other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solution, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offer clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

