March 21, 2022

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 138,857 shares in the period March 14 to March 18, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 41.92 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 5.8 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on February 24, 2022. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 654,296 shares for a total consideration of EUR 27.0 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

