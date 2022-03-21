Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Save the date - Invitation to Rovio's Capital Markets Day 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release March 21, 2022

Save the date: Invitation to Rovio's Capital Markets Day 2022

Rovio Entertainment hereby invites analysts, institutional investors and financial media to participate in Capital Markets Day on Wednesday May 11, 2022.

During the day Rovio's management will present an update on the strategy and development of Rovio. Presentations will be followed by Q&A sessions.

The event will be held in Stockholm in a hybrid format, allowing participation also virtually. Rovio is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, and if circumstances change, the event will be held only in a virtual format.

The event will be webcasted live and the presentation materials will be published on our investor website). A recording will be available after the event.

A formal invitation including an agenda, CMD venue in Stockholm, and registration details for the event will be published closer to the event date.

Additional information:

Timo Rahkonen, VP IR & Corporate Strategy, Rovio Entertainment

Phone: +358 40 730 3442

Email: timo.rahkonen@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)