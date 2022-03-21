MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) ("Mytheresa"), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced that Michael Kliger, CEO, and Martin Beer, CFO, will be virtually attending the following investor conferences:

Bank of America ESG Consumer Retail Conference on Monday, March 28, 2022

Jefferies Pan-European Mid-Cap Conference on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

