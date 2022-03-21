DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/03/2022) of GBP58.65m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/03/2022) of GBP41.54m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/03/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 199.24p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 197.06p Ordinary share price 185.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.90)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 117.98p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium to NAV 0.44% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2021 to 18/03/2022

