Employee representatives elected to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S

21.3.2022 12:53:51 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors

The employees in Ørsted have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors.

The following employee representatives were elected for the next two years: . Benny Gøbel, Senior Mechanical Specialist, EPC & Operations (re-elected) . Anne Cathrine Collet Yde, Lead HR Business Partner, P&D . Alice Florence Marion Vallienne, Senior Business Developer, EPC & Operations . Leticia Francisca Torres Mandiola, Hydrogen Transformation Senior Specialist, Hydrogen

The four employee representatives will join the Board of Directors after the annual general meeting on 8 April 2022. For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Employee representatives elected to the Board of Directors of Ørsted AS.pdf News Source: Ritzau

