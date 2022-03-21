WithHealth Inc.: San Diego Woman Magazine features WithHealth's Hispanic, Female CEO, Cindy Salas Murphy

60% of WithHealth leadership and 65% of its overall workforce is female. The company is celebrating Women's History month with employee features on social media.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a digital precision care telehealth company for employers and their employees, is thrilled to feature a segment of its female workforce on social media this month, in celebration of Women's History Month. Founder & CEO, Cindy Salas Murphy will also appear on the cover of San Diego Woman Magazine, and is the subject of the issue's primary profile. The feature is a deep dive into the professional and family life of a Hispanic, female CEO, and outlines the founding and exponential growth of WithHealth.

Throughout the month of March, WithHealth will be featuring several of its female employees on social media and in internal communications. WithHealth celebrates female trailblazers throughout history, and is excited to help promote and elevate future female trailblazers in technology and healthcare.

As part of this initiative, WithHealth is proud to highlight its Founder & CEO, Cindy Salas Murphy. Diversity has always been an important tenant of WithHealth's founding, and the company proudly boasts an executive team that is 60% female, and a workforce that is 65% female.

A well-timed cover article on Cindy Salas Murphy in San Diego Woman Magazine details her 20+ year career in healthcare and the early days of WithHealth's founding, as well as its extreme pivot at the start of the pandemic - moving towards a focus on workplace safety, entertainment safety, and vaccine management, while still establishing its Precision Care Program for employers and employees. Published in the middle of Women's History Month, the article stands as a testament to the challenges Cindy Salas Murphy faced as a Hispanic, female founder and executive, as well as to her successful realization of her vision for the company.

The article's author remarks, "Hearing about this transformational program made me feel that our current medical crisis can be saved if everyone signed up to be part of this program. Healthcare is currently in a dismal state of affairs, and with Cindy's program I see some hope, which I haven't seen for a very long time."

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by transforming the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a digital precision care telehealth company, makes genetics-based healthcare affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

