Cytta Corp. Helping Police Departments Advance New Models of Community Policing

Cytta's IGAN Technology Integral to Advanced Police Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA, the "Company") is pleased to announce that our IGAN technology has been deployed in support of multiple policing situations nationally. We have been privileged to work with multiple innovators within the participating departments on numerous and varied operations resulting in Cytta generating models that deliver greater safety and security for the public as well as officers of the departments.

Cytta's IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) has the unique capability of capturing multiple video and audio streams, regardless of source, in real-time and collecting them into immediately actionable information. IGAN allows all participating first responders, real-time crime center(s) and fusion centers access to actionable real time information that has previously been difficult or impossible to achieve. IGAN has been utilized successfully in multiple life and death scenarios, including hostage taking, search-and-rescue, felony-in-progress, fugitive apprehension, building and home searches, and warrant based apprehensions.

Lt. Clayton Regan of the Midlothian, Texas Police Department stated, "We have been integrating the Cytta IGAN system with multiple police drone and other departmental operations over the preceding six months. The IGAN system adds a completely new capability to any department's drone operations, allowing a new level of situational awareness for all police tactical operations and operators. We are excited about the first responder relationship with the innovative Cytta team and the potential for even further deployment of the IGAN technology into all public safety operations."

Mr. Michael Collins, Chief Technology Officer of Cytta stated, "The creation of the IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) has been a goal of mine since the days when I was a fireman and EMT involved in numerous situations where communications were overwhelmed and/or unavailable. I am extremely pleased and proud that Cytta has been able to develop this vision of a fully integrated ICS system. It is also very rewarding to deploy the technology with the dedicated members of police organizations, in real life operations, where we can add a new level of awareness and capability to all public safety situations."

IGAN' ICS delivers a real-time integrated communications platform, that seamlessly collects all video and audio streams, regardless of source (drone, bodycam, cellphone, dash cam, fixed camera, 2-way radio, etc.). The IGAN allows all authorized participants to share and interact with, multiple video and voice channels, giving newfound situational awareness in all critical situations. Cytta IGAN's platform is robust and designed to deliver and create an integrated communications platform that enables seamlessly realtime sharing of remote video and voice interactions among First Responders and all participants regardless of location or situation.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that is designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) integrates in real-time any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne and underwater ISR applications including environments, where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video, in bandwidth constrained environments, while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software advanced, video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating 'Reality Delivered.'

