

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation eased in February, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 25.6 percent year-on-year in February, after a 27.0 percent increase in January. Inflation slowed for the first time in over a year.



Among components, prices for manufacturing grew 19.2 percent yearly in February and those for water supply gained 29.4 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 15.9 percent and 60.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in February.



Domestic market prices declined 0.2 percent monthly in February, while foreign market prices rose 0.2 percent.







