Aera Technology to Present at Transform Fest 2022: The Global Supply Chain Transformation Event

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced it will host a keynote and session at Transform Fest 2022, March 29-30, a destination for supply chain leaders driving digital transformation.

Aera's Chief Executive Officer, Fred Laluyaux, will deliver a keynote focused on scaling Decision Intelligence across supply chain operations to build resiliency. Aera's Regional Vice President, Matt York, and Client Partner, Sean Culey, will also present a session on Decision Intelligence's impact on supply chain performance.

For supply chain leaders, the ability to optimize and calibrate resources on a near-real-time basis and respond to changing conditions and disruptions is critical to business success. This requires the ability to make and execute decisions at each moment of change - yet, many of the processes and tools used for planning and driving decision making are no longer sufficient to accelerate effective decision making. Teams must be able to absorb information faster, quickly adjust and develop new models, immediately evaluate and improve decisions weighed against specific constraints, and digitize some of these decisions to take immediate action.

Through Decision Intelligence - the digitization, augmentation, and automation of decisions - Aera is actively responding to these challenges and driving outcomes that are transforming the future of supply chains.

Transform Fest 2022: Aera sessions

Keynote: Supply Chain Decision Intelligence at Scale

Date & Time: March 29, 2022 @ 4:20 p.m. BST

Speaker: Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology

Focus: In an ever-changing world of frequent disruptions and constantly shifting consumer preferences, supply chains can no longer rely on historical approaches to predict and plan. When exceptions become the norm, decision agility trumps planning. Learn how Decision Intelligence can build resilience in supply chains of all sizes and complexity.

Session: How Decision Intelligence Enables Smart, Sustainable, and Strategically-Aligned Supply Chains

Date & Time: March 30, 2022 @ 3:05 p.m. BST

Speakers: Matt York, Regional VP, and Sean Culey, Client Partner, Aera Technology

Focus: Decision Intelligence can enable companies to align sustainability with other strategic business requirements such as customer service, cost reduction, and inventory optimization - enabling dramatic CO2 reductions. Find out how it can deliver predictions and recommendations that enable optimal decision-making and outcomes.

Transform Fest 2022 is a virtual event and free to attend. To register: Click here.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that makes business agility happen. The company's innovative cloud platform integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit aeratechnology.com.