Montag, 21.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Turnaround durch starke Entwicklung!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of equity rights in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (22/22)

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) has applied for its equity rights to be delisted from
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
equity rights in Moberg Pharma AB (publ). 

Short name:   MOB TO1   
ISIN code:   SE0015195524
Order book ID: 215197   

The last day of trading will be March 25, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
