Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of equity rights in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (22/22)

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) has applied for its equity rights to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the equity rights in Moberg Pharma AB (publ). Short name: MOB TO1 ISIN code: SE0015195524 Order book ID: 215197 The last day of trading will be March 25, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB