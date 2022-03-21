Anzeige
21.03.2022
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brdr. A. & O. Johansen A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split) and change of name of share class

As per 28 March 2022 the par value of the shares issued by Brdr. A. & O.
Johansen A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. At the
same time the name of the share class will be changed, cf. below. 



Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 10 in ISIN DK0060803831 will
be 25 March 2022. 



ISIN          DK0060803831                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN:        DK0061686714                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Brdr. A & O Johansen præf.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Brdr. A & O Johansen B                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  2,236,000 shares with a par value of DKK 10 (DKK    
             22,360,000)                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  22,360,000 shares with a par value of DKK 1 (DKK    
             22,360,000)                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:     DKK 1                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       AOJ P                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     AOJ B                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook   3419                          
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
