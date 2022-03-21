Openly Brings Home Insurance to Mississippi

Premium home insurance provider enters another southern state, totaling 18 states

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, has announced it is now available to independent insurance agents and homeowners in the state of Mississippi. Independent insurance agents in the state can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds.

"We're excited to be entering another prominent southern state, Mississippi, bringing comprehensive coverage options to homeowners," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "Our coverage options enable homeowners to remain well-protected against unforeseeable weather conditions the state faces. We are grateful to work with the independent agents across the state, providing technology for a seamless experience."

Mississippi becomes the 18th state to make Openly available to independent agents. Mississippi homeowners insurance rates are significantly higher than others, making it the sixth most expensive state for home insurance coverage. Openly sells its premium and comprehensive homeowners insurance policies through independent agents ensuring homeowners are well-protected in a simplified manner.

Openly's comprehensive coverage for Mississippi homeowners provides coverage options against unpredictable weather conditions. There are currently over 200 independent insurance agents in the state of Mississippi, equipped to compare quotes and available to offer Openly policies.

"We are excited about the opportunity Openly has already provided The Bradshaw Agency, said Ryan J. Harvey, Operations Manager at The Bradshaw Agency. "We had our first policy bound within an hour of gaining access to the platform. Openly has paired a simple quoting process with one of the most comprehensive policies we have seen. They have truly taken a modern and simple approach to insurance."

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. The company recently announced its tremendous growth in the past year, achieving 700% in in-force premium, 250% growth in independent insurance agents selling on its platform, and hiring more than 100 employees. This rapid growth signals the company's continued commitment to bringing independent agents transparent and comprehensive home insurance coverage.

