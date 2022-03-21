FAN EXPO Dallas Brings Star Power to Shine Bright in the Lone Star State June 17-19, 2022

North Texas's Top Pop Culture Event Announces Celebrity Line Up

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Everything is bigger in Texas and 2022 is proving to be no different as FAN EXPO Dallas announced their growing celebrity lineup for the three-day event that celebrates all things pop culture. From Hollywood heavyweights to iconic throwback stars of the small screen, this enormous event will please everyone in the family and not only with celebrity sightings. From iconic comic creators to the best of comics, cosplay, vendors of all things pop culture, celebrity panels, and family-friendly attractions, the event at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from June 17th through 19th, 2022, is a must-do event year after year.

FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes says, "We always strive to bring new levels of fandom to our guests at FAN EXPO Dallas. People are more engaged than ever in all things pop culture. New shows like Cobra Kai, iconic films like The Lord of the Rings, the hilarious antics of The Trailer Park Boys, the anime explosion of My Hero Academia, and runaway hits like the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian have paved the way for a genre-bending and interactive experience at FAN EXPO Dallas," he says.

This year's celebrity guests include:

Elijah Wood , Sean Astin , Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan : the four hobbits from The Lord of The Ring s

, , and : the four hobbits from s Cobra Kai 's, William Zabka , Martin Kove and Peyton List

's, , and Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito and Ming-Na Wen, known from The Mandalorian

known from Michael Rooker from Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead

from and Trailer Park Boys "Bubbles" Mike Smith, "Julian" John Paul Tremblay and "Ricky" Robb Wells

and A CLERKS Super-reunion of Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson

Super-reunion of and Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch from the fan-favorite Superman & Lois

and from the fan-favorite Brent Spiner and LeVar Burton, stars of Star Trek: The Next Generation

The Princess Bride's Chris Sarandon

Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan from Legends of Tomorrow

and from And Ashley Eckstein, Her Universe founder and Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Anime and Voice Actors at FAN EXPO Dallas 2022

FAN EXPO Dallas is also the only place to host an epic gathering of My Hero Academia voice actor stars: Christopher Sabat, Justin Briner, Luci Christian, Clifford Chapin, David Matranga, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Monica Rial, Josh Grelle, Ian Sinclair, Brina Palencia, Chris Wehkamp, Jason Liebrecht, Justin Cook and Kristen McGuire.

Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle of Kim Possible will be on hand as well as Troy Baker (The Last of Us) and Bret Iwan (Mickey Mouse).

Comic Creators Join in on the Fun

FAN EXPO Dallas always delivers a medley of up-and-coming creators from Dallas. With special experience packages, art commissions, signing sessions and workshops there is more than enough creator and art-based activities to satisfy the needs of even the most hardcore comic fan.

"We have the most passionate and dedicated fans in the convention world, and we will continue to bring the best of pop culture to them in 2022. Our brand universe includes the very best of comic creators, legendary artists, cosplayer, tattoo artists and gaming innovators, and more," continued Moyes. Upcoming announcements will include a full programming schedule and other great experiences to be discovered at FAN EXPO Dallas.

To see the full guest list, schedule, and order tickets go to www.fanexpodallas.com

DETAILS: FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, 2022

Friday, June 17 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P. M.

Saturday, June 18 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, June 19 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St. Dallas, TX 75202

Tickets start at $27 and children 5 and under are free. Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com.

ABOUT: With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas Fan Festival and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

MEDIA ACCREDITATION HERE

SOURCE: FAN EXPO Dallas

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693177/FAN-EXPO-Dallas-Brings-Star-Power-to-Shine-Bright-in-the-Lone-Star-State-June-17-19-2022