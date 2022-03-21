TheTIE.IO: The TIE Announces $9 Million Strategic Funding Round at $100 Million Valuation

The TIE announces $9 Million Strategic Funding Round at $100 million valuation

Investment will enable The TIE to scale up its product development to meet rapidly increasing market demand and support its exponential customer growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / The TIE , the leading information services company for digital assets, has closed a $9M strategic Series A led by Blizzard, an Avalanche-focused venture capital fund, with participation from executives at GoldenTree Asset Management, Nexo, NYDIG, Hudson River Trading, Gemini Frontier Fund, Republic Capital, and from more than two dozen leading hedge fund executives. John Wu, President of Ava Labs, will join The TIE's board.

"Robust data and workflow solutions are the beating heart of institutional finance. The TIE's SigDev Terminal has quickly become a critical piece of crypto's institutional infrastructure stack, delivering reliable, quality information that empower the best shops to turn strategy into performance. Even more exciting is that The TIE is expanding its offerings with a keen understanding of what's missing for participants across the entire crypto ecosystem," said John Wu, President of Ava Labs.

With this new round of fundraising The TIE will continue its rapid expansion across three core verticals - institutional solutions, data redistribution, and token relations. The TIE's solutions now service nearly one hundred of the leading companies in crypto. "We have seen tremendous growth in the demand for our solutions throughout the entire digital asset market. With the new funding we will be able to rapidly expand the size of our team to service growing client demands" said Joshua Frank, The TIE's Co-Founder & CEO.

The TIE's SigDev Terminal - the crypto market's data terminal and workflow solution for institutional participants - serves the leading hedge funds, OTC desks, market makers, prime brokers, and proprietary trading firms. SigDev brings together market, on-chain, derivatives, sentiment, company, and news data into an all-in-one platform for the most sophisticated players in the digital asset space. Funds ranging from $10M to $100B in AUM trust The TIE to help them stay on top of the market, manage their risk, and make faster and more informed decisions.

Genesis Trading's Head of Derivatives, Josh Lim added, "The TIE's all-in-one dashboard for market data and news gives our trading desk an edge by providing the latest information at multiple granularities - from high-level relative value analysis to single-name deep dives."

The TIE's data redistribution solutions power leading trading venues including Interactive Brokers, Domain Money, and AAX - enabling their clients to trade with confidence. As part of their investment, Nexo will be partnering with The TIE to bring actionable data to more than three million users globally.

In addition to their solutions for institutions and trading venues, The TIE offers data-driven incubation for the leading cryptocurrency projects, including Avalanche, via their Labs offering. Labs helps tokens optimize their marketing, PR, and go-to-market strategy using The TIE's vast array of data sets and pattern recognition analytics.

About The TIE

The TIE is the leading provider of information services for digital assets. The Crypto SigDev Terminal, is the fastest and most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors. SigDev brings together real-time news from thousands of primary sources, with sentiment analytics, spot and derivatives, alternative, and on-chain data in a powerful and intuitive platform.

The TIE's clients include the leading traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, OTC desks, market makers, trading venues, banks, sell-side firms, and other institutional market participants.

About Blizzard

Blizzard is a $200M+ fund accelerating development, growth, and innovation across the Avalanche ecosystem and beyond-composed of contributions from the Avalanche Foundation, Ava Labs, Polychain Capital, Three Arrows Capital, Dragonfly Capital, CMS Holdings, Republic Capital, amongst others.

For Media Inquiries

media@thetie.io

SOURCE: TheTIE.IO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693801/The-TIE-Announces-9-Million-Strategic-Funding-Round-at-100-Million-Valuation