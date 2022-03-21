GaN Systems Showcases World's Smallest GaN Chargers at APEC

HOUSTON, TX and OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, and Rompower Energy Systems, an internationally recognized R&D company in power conversion, today announced industry firsts - the world's smallest 65W and 100W GaN chargers offering the highest efficiency and best power density. These groundbreaking chargers will be displayed in the GaN Systems booth #1324 at the 37th annual Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Houston.

Rompower & GaN Systems delivers the world's smallest 65W and 100W chargers.

65W AC-DC charger features:

Cased dimensions of 30.5 x 35.0 x 46.6mm

Highest efficiency at >94.5% @115Vac and >95% @230Vac

Highest power density at >22W/in3

100W AC-DC charger features:

Cased dimensions of 28.6 x 44.0 x 35.0 x 67.0mm

Highest efficiency at >94.5% @115Vac and >94.5 % @230Vac

Highest power density at >20W/in3

"These new GaN chargers are truly game-changers for the industry. Not only are they the smallest GaN chargers, but they also demonstrate a higher level of efficiency," said Ionel (Dan) Jitaru, Rompower founder and CEO. "The technology advances in these chargers meet the newest demands in fast-charging applications where charger solutions must be small, cost-effective, and thermally efficient."

Underpinning Rompower's achievements in size and performance is GaN technology, which quickly replaces traditional silicon transistors used in legacy chargers and adapters.

Strong growth from the consumer electronics industry from smartphones, PCs (desktops, notebooks, and workstations), and other personal devices is driving demand for chargers. Worldwide sales grew 6% in smartphones alone, with 1.4 billion phones sold in 2021, and global PC market shipments increased to 341 million units in 2021, 15% higher than in 2020, with revenues passing US$250 billion.

GaN transistors allow chargers to operate more efficiently, resulting in significantly less power loss and heat. This enables the system components to be smaller and closer together, resulting in smaller, sleeker chargers with more power than larger models. The GaN Systems transistors can be switched at high frequency for maximum efficiency and power density, ideal for charging applications.

Jim Witham, GaN Systems CEO, added, "GaN is revolutionizing the consumer and industrial charger markets by reducing size up to 4X while delivering on consumers' insatiable need for fast-charging. We are proud to partner with industry leaders from Dell to Harman to Samsung, leading the charge for GaN in consumer markets. Today's collaboration with Rompower is the latest milestone on that journey and showcases GaN technology innovation at its best."

See GaN Systems and Rompower at APEC 2022

Rompower will present a seminar titled, "GaN impact on the AC-DC Power Adapters," highlighting GaN versus Silicon for AC-DC adapter applications, on March 20, 2:30 pm - 6 pm Central Time at Location 332 ABC.

GaN Systems will showcase Rompower's 65W and 100W GaN chargers and an array of GaN chargers for smartphone and laptop charging, up to 4X smaller than conventional chargers ranging from 45W to 240W at Booth 1324.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible to design smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

