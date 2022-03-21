Kilo Grupe, UAB: Kilo Health Takes Second Place in the Financial Times Ranking of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Europe

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Kilo Health, a Lithuanian digital healthcare company, was awarded second place in FT 1,000 ranking . This ranking is co-created by the leading business news publication Financial Times and research company Statista.

The ranking analyzes the 2017 and 2020 period and seeks to identify 1,000 companies with the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue (CAGR). It shows that Kilo Health has grown by 450.05% over the past 3 years.

"Today, we have more than 500 people working at Kilo Health, with more than 4 million customers. Getting into the FT 1,000 rating confirms that our efforts do not fly under the radar. This truly boosts our motivation to seek new ways to grow further. What's even more essential for us is that we are a Lithuanian company that creates products that are appreciated worldwide," said Tadas Burgaila, CEO and co-founder of Kilo Health.

Companies that were listed among the FT 1,000 showed resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic. They managed to survive the restrictions and overcome challenges related to the disruptions in the global supply chain.

The analysis showed that the highest number of the fastest-growing companies are from Italy (235), Germany (194), and the United Kingdom (155). In total, eleven companies on this list are created in Lithuania.

This is not the first time Kilo Health has gained recognition recently. In 2022, Kilo Health was already awarded the second fastest-growing technology company in Central Europe - it was listed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 rating. According to the hiring app MeetFrank, Kilo Health was the most popular employer in 2021.

About Kilo Health

Kilo Health is one of the leading digital health and wellness companies, with 4+ million customers worldwide. As of 2022, it's the second fastest-growing company in Europe on the FT 1,000 ranking, the second-fastest growing company in Central Europe on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, and the most popular employer of 2021 on MeetFrank. Kilo Health has over 15 innovative digital health products, 550+ colleagues, and offices across 5 European cities. The company is also a member of the DTx Alliance, Matter Community, and HealthXL.

