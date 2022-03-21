

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amcor said the company is deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and is actively contributing to the relief efforts. Amcor is committing at least $1 million for direct support to its team in Kharkiv and their families as well as general humanitarian aid.



Amcor said, in Russia, it continues to ensure compliance with local and international laws. After careful consideration of the current circumstances, the company will scale down its activities there by: focusing manufacturing on supporting only existing multinational customers; suspending new projects and investments; and discontinuing exports from the country as soon as possible.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMCOR PLC CDIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de